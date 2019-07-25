Bollywood’s hottest actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber’s twins Asher And Noah are ruling the world with their adorable pictures. The cute boys are loved by the paparazzi, who follow him closely. By far, they are undoubtedly the most sought-after star kids after Taimur Ali Khan. Today, the internet went into a tizzy after Asher And Noah were captured on camera. Yes! Asher and Noah waved to the photographers who were calling Sunny for a pose.

Sunny Leone, who has been working in a variety of projects, was spotted with her kids – Asher, Noah in Juhu, Mumbai. The gorgeous mom kept her look basic in blue jeans, black tee along with an orange pullover and complete the outfit with black sneakers and specs. The kids were seen in black dungarees with yellow t-shirts.

In the latest video shared on the Instagram handle of a leading paparazzo, we can spot Noah and Asher running towards the paparazzi to greet them, leaving Sunny and their nanny’s hands.

Watch the pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram #sunnyleone with kids ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 25, 2019 at 12:02am PDT

PC: Yogen Shah

PC: Yogen Shah

A few days ago, Asher was being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan. When the media questioned her about the latest viral news about her son, Sunny Leone smiled and said that both Asher and Taimur look cute and that’s the reason people like to compare their features. Sunny also mentioned that she doesn’t care about what people speak on social media because issues will always come and go.