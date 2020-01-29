It is never possible for fans to have enough of celebrities and their airport looks and giving us fresh fashion high this mid-week is Bollywood diva Sunny Leone whose latest sultry avatar is breaking the Internet currently. Brushing aside the mundane vibes this Wednesday is the Ragini MMS star whose casual yet hot looks are too contagious to miss.

Setting paps on a frenzy, Sunny was spotted outside the Mumbai airport in a neon-green crop top and a pair of navy blue joggers. Teaming it up with a pair of spotless white shoes, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of multi-coloured danglers and a pair of brown sunglasses. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Sunny posed for the cameras alongside hubby Daniel Weber. Daniel was dressed in a casual pair of blue jeans, a black tee and a navy blue jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of black Nike shoes.

Check out Sunny and Daniel’s latest airport look here:

On the professional front, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Kokakola. The film is a horror-comedy and is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. The film is based in Uttar Pradesh and the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ learned the local dialect for the film. Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

Sunny was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramadevi.