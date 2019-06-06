The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 have released the trailer of the much-awaited film. The story revolves around the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 poor kids for free for IIT-JEE in Bihar. Though fans loved the trailer and gave out positive reviews, there were few creative netizens who have picked up three dialogues from the film – “Pratibha Diye Hain Par Saadhan Nahi Diye”, “Itna Galat Kaise Ho Sakte Ho Bhai?” and “Raja ka beta Raja nahi banega, raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga” that have inspired hilarious memes.

Memes ranging from relationship troubles to elections to nepotism have taken over the social media once again.

One user wrote, “When the most beautiful girl of the class is not on social media…#Super30Trailer.” While the compared the dialogue to engineering and tweeted, “#Super30Trailer Everyone- Engineering karle bahut scope hai *Me after doing Engineering*”

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Rahul Gandhi~ Abki Baar vote mujhe hi dena. Indian Peoples~#Super30Trailer #Super30 pic.twitter.com/mHReN59GHF — S h α s h ω α t (@_Shakti_maan) June 4, 2019

When the most beautiful girl of class is not on social media…#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Im1kAo0WmK — Shivam Mishra💤 (@Shivam_mishra21) June 4, 2019

#Super30Trailer

Everyone- Engineering karle bahut scope hai

*Me after doing Engineering* pic.twitter.com/xrBdPGNoh0 — Aadesh Malviya (@bhillager_boi) June 4, 2019

After seeing this Indian Moms have stopped calling their Kids “Raja Beta,”

.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/5IcPT9dHBf — Pun स्टार (@iraviibhardwaj) June 4, 2019

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh. It is slated to release on July 12.