Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30’s trailer is out and fans finally get to see the actor as the unstoppable mathematician who has vowed to turn poor kids into geniuses by helping them in getting into top engineering institutes. The story revolves around the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 poor kids for free for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The Super 30 trailer shows his journey and also what made him train 30 students. The critics too have only better things to say. A well-known film critic Taran Adarsh took it to his twitter handle to share the positive review about the Vikas Bahl film.
Taran Adarsh wrote, “It was a long wait [#Kaabil in 2017 and #Super30 in 2019]… But it was well worth the wait… #Super30Trailer lives up to the hype and expectations… Expecting a standout performance from Hrithik, yet again..”
The film is slated to hit the screens on July 12, 2019.