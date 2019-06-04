Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30’s trailer is out and fans finally get to see the actor as the unstoppable mathematician who has vowed to turn poor kids into geniuses by helping them in getting into top engineering institutes. The story revolves around the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 poor kids for free for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The Super 30 trailer shows his journey and also what made him train 30 students. The critics too have only better things to say. A well-known film critic Taran Adarsh took it to his twitter handle to share the positive review about the Vikas Bahl film.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “It was a long wait [#Kaabil in 2017 and #Super30 in 2019]… But it was well worth the wait… #Super30Trailer lives up to the hype and expectations… Expecting a standout performance from Hrithik, yet again..”

Have a look at the reactions below:

It was a long wait [#Kaabil in 2017 and #Super30 in 2019]… But it was well worth the wait… #Super30Trailer lives up to the hype and expectations… Expecting a standout performance from Hrithik, yet again… Link: https://t.co/ZaRvGAd25L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

1.8M views in 3 hours 45 minutes for #Super30Trailer I don’t know the record but its one of the fastest with excellent 97.81% likes 👍 pic.twitter.com/y4gzqvDXuR — Super 30 12 july (@IABHI_HR) June 4, 2019

Saw #Super30Trailer now the trailer the screenplay is good n story would be good for sure

But the soundtrack didn’t matched with the film!

Instead of touching to heart&making eyes cry&feeling motivated after it,but it potrayed @iHrithik as some superhero!

Sorry but didn’t like it pic.twitter.com/tYtIBysOsd — Apoorv Upadhyay (@JustApoorv) June 4, 2019

Finally my fav actor is back with mindblowing performance in a very interesting movie… Hrithik you are perfectionist…What a superb #Super30Trailer 👍👌 — Brit Konwar (@BritKonwar) June 4, 2019

Wow! @iHrithik What a concept! Loved it. Looking forward to the release 😍 can’t wait! 🥰

Omg so excited. Quality content indeed💓#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3kmv4jLp7A — DC (@divyachawla_) June 4, 2019

Oooo. my god such a brilliant trailor 🤠 Hrithik sir your movies goes super hit… The excitement levels are very very very high high increasing…and best of luck for super 30 @iHrithik #Super30Trailer @RelianceEnt @mrunal0801 😎🧐😘🤠🤠 ab raja ka beta raja nhi banega… https://t.co/Fmfz9iXO9F — Deepak Kumar Meena (@ideepakmeena) June 4, 2019

Unstoppable now #Super30Trailer…@iHrithik gonna get what he lose in previous Bo results…. Congrats…. pic.twitter.com/yxo8jyZz6D — Ajith Jameᴺᴷᴾ (@AjithJame4) June 4, 2019

When you genuinely start falling for a person & start caring for what they like what they don’t.

*Their attitude & value for you : #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/obmJYZbZuX — Jagpreet Singh (@Jagpreet1484) June 4, 2019

When you genuinely start falling for a person & start caring for what they like what they don’t.

*Their attitude & value for you : #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/obmJYZbZuX — Jagpreet Singh (@Jagpreet1484) June 4, 2019

Watch the full song here:

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 12, 2019.