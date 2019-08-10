Supermodel and social media influencer Emily Ratajkowski, who is known for sharing her bold pictures, is now making headlines for all the right reasons. In the latest photoshoot, she is giving out a powerful message. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture with her arms lifted up, flaunting her armpit hair proudly. Dressed in a black bikini, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes and a pair of statement earrings.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio. (sic)”

The picture is a part of a personal essay that she wrote on feminism for the fashion magazine’s September issue.

The photo has fetched over two million likes and has gone viral on the internet. Her followers flooded her post with thousands of posts. One user commented, “You are doing a huge thing: using your privilege to fight for individual freedom and destroying beauty dogmas. Thanks for that.” While the other wrote, “You are a true inspiration.”

A few months back, Malaika Arora shared her picture flaunting her armpit hairs. Though there were many who trolled her for sharing a picture of her unshaved underarms, there were many who loved how boldly she share such a picture. One of the users wrote, “All the people asking her to shave her armpits, I have a question: IS IT ALSO EXPECTED ONLY FROM FEMALES? it’s a basic hygiene thing. The picture took the internet by storm.