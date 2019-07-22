YouTuber Superwoman aka Lilly Singh is here to wipe-off your Monday blues. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her couple of pictures serving her fans the ‘Magic Mike’ moment. Currently, she is vacationing in Sedona. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black crop top, matching lowers teamed up with the white net top. With hair braided on both sides, she accessorised her look with sunglasses and a contagious smile.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Serving you Magic Mike mountain lewkssss from Sedona. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

In another picture, she can be seen sipping her morning coffee and posing with swag. Dressed in a purple shirt and black lowers, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned it as, “Woke up craving an Ice Cap and Jamaican patty. (sic)”

Earlier, she has uploaded her photos taking a sunbath lying on a unicorn floatie and the pup resting atop her. She captioned it, “I’ve learned the importance of “work hard, play hard” over the last couple of months. It’s no secret that I enjoy having a relentless work ethic and am obsessed with productivity. I couldn’t change it even if I tried tbh. I’d come home after a long day at work and if I had ten minutes to spare, I’d spend it creating more work for myself. Here’s the thing though. At a point I questioned, “when do you actually get to enjoy the fruits of your labour?” When does it stop? I struggled with this for a long time. I constantly found myself creating dope experiences for people but always being the one in the room who was working and unable to be present. All this to say, I’ve really worked on eliminating the guilt I used to feel if I wasn’t constantly working. How? By working really mf hard and then relaxing and wilding out just as hard. By working smarter, not necessarily harder. And by reminding myself that the journey has to be just as rewarding and exciting as the imaginary destination I’ve mocked up in my head. So work hard my loves. Send those emails, make those calls, train, perfect your skills and secure the bag. And then on a Saturday eat a whole pizza on a unicorn floatie while you watch Netflix mindlessly for hours. Repeat. Enjoy the ride #HustleHarder #RejuvenateHarder (sic).”



Meanwhile, Lily Singh is a popular YouTuber. Not only this, she has also been featured on various singles. A few months back, she dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire. Mixing the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, Lilly has addressed the issues of sexuality and mental health in her latest track.