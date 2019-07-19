We are almost at the brim of an end of a much drab week and giving us major weekend goals already is YouTube sensation Superwoman aka Lilly Singh whose steamy pictures are already breaking the Internet. Handing over the much-needed pieces of advice before fans turn tipsy, Lilly wrote a “woke” caption and the coming days look sorted.

In the pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle, Lilly can be seen sunbathing, lying on her unicorn floatie that amps the magic of the serene backdrop of crystal blue pool and sky, lush green wilderness and crumbling architecture. With her pup resting atop her, the diva was seen offering flying kisses to it as she slew in an orange and blue swimwear. The viral pictures were captioned in a post as, “I’ve learned the importance of “work hard, play hard” over the last couple of months. It’s no secret that I enjoy having a relentless work ethic and am obsessed with productivity. I couldn’t change it even if I tried tbh. I’d come home after a long day at work and if I had ten minutes to spare, I’d spend it creating more work for myself. Here’s the thing though. At a point I questioned, “when do you actually get to enjoy the fruits of your labour?” When does it stop? I struggled with this for a long time. I constantly found myself creating dope experiences for people but always being the one in the room who was working and unable to be present. All this to say, I’ve really worked on eliminating the guilt I used to feel if I wasn’t constantly working. How? By working really mf hard and then relaxing and wilding out just as hard. By working smarter, not necessarily harder. And by reminding myself that the journey has to be just as rewarding and exciting as the imaginary destination I’ve mocked up in my head. So work hard my loves. Send those emails, make those calls, train, perfect your skills and secure the bag. And then on a Saturday eat a whole pizza on a unicorn floatie while you watch Netflix mindlessly for hours. Repeat. Enjoy the ride #HustleHarder #RejuvenateHarder (sic).”

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

Lilly was in India a couple of months back and happened to meet Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh at an award night. Setting the dance floor on fire, the two shook a leg to Bruno Mar’s song Uptown Funk at the show and their viral videos of the spontaneous gig broke the Internet. The Gully Boy star and the Indo-Canadian YouTuber seemed to gell well as they even rapped to Apna Time Aayega while the crowd went wild enjoying their performance.