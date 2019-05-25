On Friday evening, a major fire broke out in the Takshashila Arcade building in the Sarthana area, Surat. At the time of the incident, classes of a coaching institute were being held on the top floor of the building. Most of the students, who were killed in the fire at a coaching centre were between 14 and 17 years of age. Some were expecting their Class 12 results on Saturday. Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Surat fire, terming the tragedy “devastating”, “horrible”, “unfortunate” and heartbreaking”.

Briefing about the incident, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra revealed that over 50 students were present inside the building at the time of the incident and 20 students have been safely evacuated.

Here’s what celebrities tweeted:

T 3174 – Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish ..

Grief beyond expression .. prayers 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2019

It is really a huge tragedy that 17 young people were burnt alive in Surat . My heart felt condolence to their family and friends. The municipalities of all the cities in our country should be much strict and insistent to make every building adhere to fire safety rules . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 25, 2019

The lives of students in #SuratFireTragedy could have been saved with better facilities. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2019

My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace.This is so heartbreaking 🙏🏻 We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions.Stricter laws and better implementation #SuratfireTragedy https://t.co/NRXX8MraE3 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 24, 2019

My heart goes out to the students who lost their lives in #SuratFireTragedy. May God give strength to their families in this difficult hour. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured. — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) May 24, 2019

Deeply disturbed seeing the images of the fire in Surat. Heart goes out to the young lives lost & those injured. It’s high time city building administration rules & safety norms are adhered to. Lives cannot be taken for granted. #SuratFireTragedy — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) May 24, 2019

Too tragic for words! Deeply pained by the horrible & unfortunate incident of fire that broke out in a commercial complex in Sarthana, Surat. More than 15 feared dead, mostly young teenagers. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for those who lost their loved ones. Sad!#SuratFire — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 24, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 24, 2019

So sad to hear about the fire tragedy in Surat. So many precious young lives lost. So horrific!!! My condolences to the families who lost their children. #suratfiretragedy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2019

Prayers for the kids who lost their lives in Surat. It should not have happened. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 25, 2019

Prayers for Everyone in Surat.

May god bless the kids and their families who suffered because of the fire. — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 25, 2019

India.com prays for the children who lost their lives in Surat. May God give strength to the families of those who lost their loved one’s and those injured get well soon.