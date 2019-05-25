On Friday evening, a major fire broke out in the Takshashila Arcade building in the Sarthana area, Surat. At the time of the incident, classes of a coaching institute were being held on the top floor of the building. Most of the students, who were killed in the fire at a coaching centre were between 14 and 17 years of age. Some were expecting their Class 12 results on Saturday. Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Surat fire, terming the tragedy “devastating”, “horrible”, “unfortunate” and heartbreaking”.
Briefing about the incident, Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra revealed that over 50 students were present inside the building at the time of the incident and 20 students have been safely evacuated.
Here’s what celebrities tweeted:
India.com prays for the children who lost their lives in Surat. May God give strength to the families of those who lost their loved one’s and those injured get well soon.