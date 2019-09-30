The nine-day festival to worship Goddess Durga, Navratri has kickstarted. This year, it is being observed from September 29 to October 7 and it seems like body paint tattoos are becoming the most unique way to celebrate Navratri this year. Yes, you read it right! Women in Surat are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

The youth are very hyped up about the Navratri festival. They are not only enjoying the festival but also trying to send a social message through their tattoos too. One of the women opted for Chandrayaan-2 launch as a subject for her body paint. While another woman’s tattoo was on new traffic rules as it depicted a police officer putting a helmet on a man. The message painted was “Follow traffic rules”. The third one posed with her body paint tattoo that featured a pictorial representation of Article 370. After witnessing some young students and professionals getting their back painted with tattoos now women here have got body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during preparations for Navratri.

Take a look at the pictures of women getting body paint for Garba:

Gujarat: Women pose with body paint tattoos, depicting PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, during preparations for #Navratri and Raas Garba, in Surat. (29.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/rdE2HzwlJY — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019



Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order. During these nine days of Navratri, people observe fast. Cultural programs are organized, people depict the story of Lord Rama. On the eighth day, Kanya Pujan is observed in which minor girls are worshipped and offered Prashad, food and sweets. All over the country Dandiya and Garba programs are organized by community people.