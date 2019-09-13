While the world is all set to wrap the work for weekend mood, Bollywood actor and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a video from her workout schedule where she is seen sweating out rigorously with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The video shows how well she connects with her beau as they set some serious while they exercise together.

The Biwi No. 1 actor’s words in her video caption will make your heart skip a beat. She wrote, “There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance…& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! 🤗❤️💋You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you…literally!!😉😄😍I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri!💋 #sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga 😍💃🏻🎵I love you guys!!!”.

Sushmita and Rohman never miss a chance to share PDA moments with their fans. Both of them are very much into fitness and there pictures and videos tell it all.

Take a look at the video here:

From walking hand-in-hand to sharing adorable posts for each other, Sushmita and Rohman’s lovey-dovey pics indicate that love is growing more stong. There were speculations that both of them are planning to take wedding vows. However, Sushmita has refused these reports.

A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

Sushmita recently visited the Maldives with her daughters and boyfriend. They even celebrated the 10th birthday of her daughter Alisha in the Maldives.