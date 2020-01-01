Trust former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen to pump you up into an optimistic mood despite the grey cold skies outside which she did yet again on Wednesday morning as she wished fans a Happy New Year 2020 along with daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl. Twinning in black, the elder three and Alisah were seen cuddling together for a love-dripping frame and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared the pictures featuring them striking funky and then mushy poses for the camera. The caption read, “Me familia es Tu familia!! Happy New Year!!!! what a fantastic year it’s going to be, filled with new hope & potential!! Welcome to #2020 Remember to repeat to yourselves…IT’S MY YEAR!! Own it & live it!!! Let’s share our blessings, after all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!!! Love & kisses, Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga #partytime (sic).”

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.