Actor Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl share PDA moments with their fans and make them all in love with their couple goals. Both of them are very much into fitness and there pictures and videos tell it all. Sushmita recently shared a snippet from one of their joint workout session, in which Rohman and Sushmita can be seen trying their luck with a balancing exercise. And of course, they were on point. “❤️working out together is bliss!!! Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it!!😉👆😄💋And of course it fits!!! An Angel for my Angel @rohmanshawl 😍💋#strength #stability #discipline #us#noexcuses 👊🔥💪 Love is beautiful!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!💃🏻😁”, Sushmita captioned the video, which received over 3,23,811 views.

Sushmita Sen’s Instagram family loves their compatibility and posted positive remarks in the comments section. One of the comments read as, “You and Him define love in the purest of form. Bless the love that is growing up between you two ❤️”. Another one wrote, “May Allah bless you both and keep you gyus safe from every evil eye 👁‍🗨 and shower all His blessings and treasures upon you and family always 💕😘”.

Watch the video here:

From walking hand-in-hand to sharing adorable posts for each other, Sush and Rohman’s actions indicate that romance is brewing between them. Speculations were rife that both of them are planning to take wedding vows. However, Sushmita has refused these reports.

On the work front, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is looking for some good projects to make a comeback.