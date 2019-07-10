Indian fans have their eyes glued to the digital screens as they follow ball by ball India vs New Zealand semi-final match during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and coming ahead of India’s hopeful win is Sushmita Sen‘s picture that is no less than a treat of the eyes. Raising the mercury across social media platforms is an unwanted distracted offered by Susmita as she bares it all and flaunts red hot lips in the latest picture.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Sushmita can be seen lying with her half-face hidden and her beautiful soft curls falling across her bare shoulders. She amped the sultry look with a dab of luscious red on the lips and similar shade nail paint as she pouted sensuously. Completing the look with a golden bracelet, Sushmita captioned the picture as, “Bare & Red #stillness #somethingaboutit I love you guys!!!!” (sic).

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who has been away from the silver screen from quite some time now, always makes her presence felt on social media. She never disappoints her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah are two talented girls. While Alisah is good with Recitation, Renee sings like a nightingale. A few days ago, Sushmita shared a video wherein her daughter Renee can be seen learning some difficult Kathak dance steps from Pritam Shikhare.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. Sushmita, who has done many successful films is staying away from the big screens as of now. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.