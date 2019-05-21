Actor Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994 and today she has clocked 25 years of the Miss Universe title. On the special occasion, her beau Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of the actor from the day she was crowned the title and it speaks volume of their love. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “25 years of owning the universe.” (sic)

The couple never shies away to express their love on social media. Their adorable chemistry and pictures are all hearts. He is her partner in crime and a gym buddy. Not only this, but he also trains her daughter Renee and Alisah towards fitness, music and more. The couple also takes out time for each other to go out on outings and vacations.

Check out the picture here:



The duo made their relationship official last year through social media. Roham shared an adorable post on her lady love’s birthday and since then they are the talk of the town.

Earlier, they were into buzz after former Miss Universe posted a picture on Instagram with Rohman flaunting a huge rock on her ring finger. The couple looked gorgeous in the picture as Sushmita flaunted her giant blue sapphire ring with such love and happiness. The caption on the picture explains how ecstatic she is to have taken her relationship with Rohman to the next level.

The beautiful caption reads, “To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder…yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys” (sic)



On the work front, Sushmita is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.