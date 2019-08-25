There is no stressbuster than watching videos of newborn babies and while the Internet has enough proof to back our claim, actress Sushmita Sen‘s joy knows no bounds as she and daughters Alisah and Renee got to spend their day with the diva’s godson, Amadeus. Born to her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya, the little munchkin looked pure joy as he was cradled softly in Alisah’s arms, the viral videos of which have been breaking the Internet ever since.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared several videos of the three girls having a blast with the little dollop of cuteness who was typically wrapped up in all white. One video showed Amadeus enjoying while Renee sang to him. Sushmita captioned it as, “Introducing my Godson AMADEUS He already loves music, what a surprise right!!! Congratulations to my darling friend Shreejaya & Chaitanya for creating this wonderful bundle of joy!!! #happybaby #welcometoourworld #blessed #duggadugga I love you guys!!! (sic).” Quick to comment, Shilpa complimented Sushmita and wrote, “You are an amazing mother @sushmitasen47 (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.

In another video, ten-year-old Alisah can be seen carefully cradling her “younger sibling” and the expression of wonderment on her face on finding that “he has no teeth” is enough to make our day. The post was captioned, “This is a moment I will cherish forever!! Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY for straight nine months She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for…for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love…THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree #precious #pure #love #alisahdidi #powerofprayer #duggadugga I love you guys!!! (sic)”

Recently, Sushmita opened up about adopting her two daughters and said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

She further added, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Also, former Miss Universe, who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by ther end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”