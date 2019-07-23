Actor Sushmita Sen is giving us major fitness goals in her latest video. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video performing gymnastics on gymnastic rings. Dressed in a purple crop top and tights, she can be seen going upside down and stretching her body. Looks like she is giving some major Tuesday motivation to her fans and we are amazed.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life-defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever…we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive…but arrive IT WILL And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’…but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation I love you guys!!! #duggadugga. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the photo, Rohman can be seen giving a kiss to the former miss universe on the cheeks. Sushmita smiles and blushes and the picture is too cute to be missed. She captioned it, “Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often” I love you @rohmanshawl #dimples #toocute #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost I just love her dimples My munchkin @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU #love #life #happiness #smile #mine. (sic)”



Recently, she has also shared a series of pictures from her vacation in Armenia. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl… I love you guys!” In the photos, Sushmita and Rohman pose near the Republic Square of Armenia. The former Miss Universe look gorgeous in sleeveless top and denim while Rohman can be seen sporting a casual look.



Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back and has been away from the silver screen since then. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback.