Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is no stranger to photoshoots having appeared in a number of movies, magazines and shows. She always looks flawless, beautiful and sensuous in the pictures. She rules the social media with her selfies, videos and loved-up posts with beau Rohman Shawl and today, this Former Miss Universe brightened up the day when she posted a selfie wherein Sush is glowing in a close-up shot showing all her facial features.

Posting on her Instagram page, Sushmita captioned it as, “#imagine #manifest “be unafraid to bare your soul” ❤️💋😍 I love you guys!!! #upclose #soulful #inthemoment #yourstruly 💃🏻😁”.

Sushmita Sen is currently dating Rohman Shawl and they both give couple goals to the Instagram family. Although it was believed that Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show since Rohman happens to be a model but in an interview, Sushmita said that they met via social media.

Have a look:

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.