Actor Sushmita Sen is currently holidaying in New York and has shared her picture with her arms wide open. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture donning a black top teamed up with blue denim, sling bag and sunglasses. She can be seen striking a pose in the middle of the street with her arms wide open and contagious smile on her face. The picture will definitely leave you envy of her relaxing vacation.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Yup!!! Always the one with her arms wide open hugs & kisses from #nyc #yourstruly I love you guys!!! #duggadugga. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared a plethora of pictures from her Maldives vacay. From donning hot avatar to her romantic photos with beau Rohman Shawl, her social media speaks volume of a great time she had. Though former Miss World had stayed away from the big screen from quite sometime now, she keeps her fans updated through her social media post.

Meanwhile, Sushmita who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by the end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen