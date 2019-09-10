Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has definitely aged like fine wine. From her fitness videos to fashion statements on social media, every post of her has become a treat for fans. However, her recent post in a Banarsi yellow and pink saree sets for a tantalising Tuesday! Sushmita Sen’s pictures and videos shared from an event remind us of Ms Chandni from Main Hoon Na. The 43-year-old actor has given a glimpse of her look on Instagram and we can’t control ourselves from seeing her on repeat. Her looks are simply ethereal in this desi avatar. She shared the picture captioned as, “I feel beautiful in a Saree, draped in grace, all 9 yards of it!!!❤️😊💃🏻 #pleatedhappiness #saree #india #thatfeeling #yourstruly 😍😁❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋.”

Not only this, Sushmita couldn’t control herself from twirling on the red carpet. “#dancingflames 😄🎵💃🏻 you asked for the full look, well, your wish is my command!!😉😁❤️ The Saree, the stilettos & the twirling on CARPET🙈you go girl!!!😄 come glide with me, I love you guys!!!!😁💋🎵”, writes the Biwi No. 1 actor.

A few days ago, Sushmita Sen treated fans with some underwater fun in the Maldives. Sushmita donned a sexy black swimwear with essential gears as she dived into the ocean waters and set it on fire. The post was captioned, “Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step…a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!! #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic).”