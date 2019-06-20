The dreamy wedding of Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen with television actor Charu Asopa has finally drawn the curtains and sharing throwback pictures and videos from Goa, the diva has left fans smitten. In a recent video shared from the sangeet ceremony, Sushmita can be seen setting the stage on fire with beau Rohman Shawl as the two grooved to Nachde Ne Saare from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho.

Donning a silver lehenga, Sushmita looked sizzling as she twirled and flaunted her desi thumkas while Rohman, dressed in an orange kurta, white pyjama and black Nehru jacket looked dapper, complimenting her dance moves. The lovebirds extracted loud cheers from the seated family members and even fans could not hold down their whistles after watching the video.

Check Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s mesmerising dance and other fun from the sangeet ceremony here:

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in a lavish Bengali style wedding in Goa. Sushmita was present at the wedding with her daughters Renee-Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The entire family looked stunning while posing for the photos. Rajeev and Charu appeared head over heels in love with each other. Sushmita shares a beautiful bond with her brother. She lovingly calls him Raja bhaiya. A post recently shared by Rajeev revealed that Sushmita even sent him a hand-written note wishing him and his wife the best for the future.