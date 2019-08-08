Just a week after Friendship Day, actor Sushmita Sen is celebrating her friendship bond with celebrity photographer Subi Samuel. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture with Subi and looks like they are painting the social media blue. In the post, Sushmita reveals that they have cherished their friendship for 23 years and recalls their journey from ‘tiny steps’ to ‘leaps of faith’.

In the photo, while Sushmita looks gorgeous in blue dress and contagious smile, Subi can be seen donning a denim shirt. Sharing the post, she wrote, “A cherished friendship of 23 years, from tiny steps to many leaps of faith, what a journey its been na @subisamuel To both #ss lets always embrace that smile, beaming suits us!!! #sharing #friendsforever #love #happiness #simplicity I love you guys!!! (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Recently, Sushmita opened up about adopting her two daughters and said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

She further added, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Also, former Miss Universe, who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by ther end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”