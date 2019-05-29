Actor Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl leaves no chance to show their love for each other. From their cute PDA to comments on social media, he always wins hearts with his adorable gestures. Main Hoon Na actor also keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. Recently, Sushmita took to Instagram to share her pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a bathtub and looks smoking hot in a black dress.

She captioned the pictures, “#fashionmood #poetic #clickclick ”The length & the breadth of it!!!” Beautiful shots @rohmanshawl I love them & the man behind the lens #sharing #inthemoment #supercapture #stillnessspeaks I love you guys!!!” (sic)

Rohman Shawl, who never misses a chance to show his love on social media commented, “MY MUSE so gorgeous uff.” (sic)

Check out the post here:



The couple never shies away to express their love on social media. Their adorable chemistry and pictures are all hearts. The duo made their relationship official last year through social media. Roham shared an adorable post on her lady love’s birthday and since then they are the talk of the town.

From walking hand-in-hand to sharing adorable posts for each other, Sush and Rohman’s actions indicate that romance is brewing between them. Speculations were rife that both of them are planning to take wedding vows. However, Sushmita has refused these reports.

On the work front, Sushmita is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.