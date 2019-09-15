Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is currently in a holiday mood at the Maldives. Giving out major vacation goals, the actor has shared her couple of pictures in a sheer black dress as she enjoys the scenic beauty at the beach location. Enjoying the weather, she strikes a sexy pose in the black short dress. Undoubtedly, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “To embody the spirit of a Phoenix, one must embrace the transformative power of a Ricochet!! #phoenix #ricochet #reborn #trasformation #undyingspirit I love you guys!!! #soar. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she shared a video taking a stroll on a beach and playing with water at the shore while wearing an easy-breezy white dress. The post read, “What a glow when you’re living true” Aaah, mornings like these!!! The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives I love you guys!!!” (sic)



A few days back, she uploaded a video from her workout schedule where she is seen sweating out rigorously with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sharing the post, she wrote, “There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance…& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you…literally!! I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri! #sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”(sic).



Also, former Miss Universe, who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by the end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”