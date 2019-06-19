In an extraordinary lavish Bengali style wedding, Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to television actor Charu Asopa a few days back. Sharing throwback pictures and videos from the ring ceremony and “haldi rasam” in Goa, Sushmita flooded the Internet with glimpses of the dreamy festivities, leaving fans smitten.

From being caught in a “floating feeling” on arriving in Goa and joining in the fun of her daughters to attending the engagement by the beachside in the backdrop of the setting sun to flaunting her mehendi and loving the gifts shower, Sushmita can be seen taking part in wedding festivities like a perfect over enthusiastic sister. Not surprisingly, the uploaded content went viral overnight, the instant Sushmita shared it with her social media fans.

Check out Sushmita’s fun time at Rajeev and Charu’s wedding here:

Sushmita was present at the wedding with her daughters Renee-Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The entire family looked stunning while posing for the photos. Rajeev and Charu appeared head over heels in love with each other. Sushmita shares a beautiful bond with her brother. She lovingly calls him Raja bhaiya. A post recently shared by Rajeev revealed that Sushmita even sent him a hand-written note wishing him and his wife the best for the future.