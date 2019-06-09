Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen recently got married to the love of his life Charu Asopa. The couple opted for a simple court marriage. Rajeev shared pictures with his beautiful wife on Instagram that can leave one ‘awe-struck’.
In one of the pictures shared, he captioned, “i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife,” while in another he wrote, “Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu.” Charu shared the same picture and captioned it, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband… “.
Earlier, Sushmita Sen congratulated the couple on their engagement and shared pictures with them. She captioned it, “SHE SAID “YES” 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍 Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing#happiestnewsever #babybrother#engaged #happiness #newjourney#blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁”.
Rajeev Sen is a model while Charu Asopa is a television actor. She is known for her tv series Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.