Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen recently got married to the love of his life Charu Asopa. The couple opted for a simple court marriage. Rajeev shared pictures with his beautiful wife on Instagram that can leave one ‘awe-struck’.

In one of the pictures shared, he captioned, “i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife,” while in another he wrote, “Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu.” Charu shared the same picture and captioned it, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband… “.

View this post on Instagram Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on Jun 9, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Earlier, Sushmita Sen congratulated the couple on their engagement and shared pictures with them. She captioned it, “SHE SAID “YES” 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍 Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing#happiestnewsever #babybrother#engaged #happiness #newjourney#blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁”.

Rajeev Sen is a model while Charu Asopa is a television actor. She is known for her tv series Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.