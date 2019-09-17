Actor Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Aaliyah. Her Instagram is the proof of how much fun she is having in the Mediterranean Sea and it will leave you envy. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her hot pictures in an orange bikini and black skirt as she enjoys the sea waves and the scenic beauty of the place. Former Miss World’s sultry dance poses will make you go gush over her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#thebeckoning love being in a frame shot by my #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 Such a talented budding photographer All yours…always!!! #godsfavouritechild I love you guys!!! (sic)”

Take a look at Sushmita’s hot picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a black bikini as she stood in the middle of the ocean and seems like it was in her wish list. She captioned it as, “#gratitude Have you ever stood alone on a Sandbank in the middle of the ocean? I promise you it’s a ‘must’ to have on your wish list!! Mine ticked #celebratinglife #powerofcreation #mystical #sandbank #maldives I love you guys!!! #oneness. (sic)”



Recently, she has also shared her romantic picture with beau Rohman where they can be seen twinning in white while enjoying what looks like a boat ride. Sushmita’s white shirt is further styled with a black bikini. The duo looks fabulous. Sharing the picture, she simply wrote, ‘love’ on the post while Rohman commented saying ‘bliss’.

View this post on Instagram #love 💋 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:06am PDT



Meanwhile, Sushmita who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by the end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen