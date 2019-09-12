Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has aged in reverse and the proof is her pictures on social media. Giving major fashion goals, she never fails to impress her fans and the fashion police with her style statement. Earlier today, the 43-year-old-actor has shared her gorgeous pictures from the latest photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white dress and lying down on a tree trunk with leaves surrounding her. Nevertheless, the photos will remind you of fairytales.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “To know stillness is oh so empowering, like a tree that says, come, rest awhile, surrender to this moment, listen to your breath…once rejuvenated, you may walk away…I’ll still be here!!! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her slow-mo video wearing a banarsi yellow saree and it will remind you of Ms Chandni from Main Hoon Na. She shared the picture captioned as, “I feel beautiful in a Saree, draped in grace, all 9 yards of it!! #pleatedhappiness #saree #india #thatfeeling #yourstruly I love you guys!!! #duggadugga .”



Not only this, Sushmita couldn’t control herself from twirling on the red carpet. “#dancingflames you asked for the full look, well, your wish is my command!! The Saree, the stilettos & the twirling on CARPET you go girl!!! come glide with me, I love you guys!!!!”, writes the Biwi No. 1 actor.

Also, former Miss Universe, who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by the end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”