With the summery beach look still in trend, as far as hair styling goes, the bar for perfect balayage look or free-hand painting highlights onto the hair has been raised by Bollywood diva and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen who recently walked out of a New York salon nailing the look. Flaunting the same on her social media handle, Sushmita gave sheer hair colour and styling goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita was seen “romancing” the “sunkissed” look apart from crediting her hair dresser. While the slo-mo video was captioned, “Romancing #balayage #sunkissed Don’t look I am changing #sharing #newlook I love you guys!!! (sic)”, the picture with the hair stylist was captioned, “The Master himself!!! Thank you @shlomimor for this truly magnificent look, I looooove the sun kissed #balayage exactly what I wanted!! NYC is lucky to have you @beigesalon Until next time my friend…stay AMAZING!! I love you guys!!! (sic).”

On the personal front, Sushmita is rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.