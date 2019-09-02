To everyone one their own Monday blues but none slew the phrase like Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen who captured all hearts with her “learning to skin dive at 43” in the Indian Ocean, during her Maldives vacay. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita treated fans to her underwater fun and they were left craving for the same.

In the shared videos, Sushmita can be seen donning a sexy black swimwear with essential gears as she dived into the ocean waters and set it on fire. The post was captioned, “Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step…a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!! #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic).”

Earlier, the star had posted another video where her 10-year-old daughter Alisah was seen learning the nitty-gritty of scuba-diving, having waited “5 birthdays for this day!” The videos were captioned, “To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday Alisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old…she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!! And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean. My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!! Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!! HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!! #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!! (sic)”

Recently, Sushmita opened up about adopting her two daughters and said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

She further added, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Also, former Miss Universe, who is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl is planning to get married by ther end of 2019. A source close to the actor has revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”