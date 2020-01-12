Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk, a chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Swami Vivekananda’s real name was Narendranath Datta and he was born on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, during the British rule. He was a key figure in the introduction of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world and is credited with raising interfaith awareness, bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

Swami Vivekananda is well known for his iconic speech which began with “Sisters and Brothers of America” at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893. His birthday on January 12, is celebrated as Vivekananda Jayanti all over India and on this day we have collected some of his best quotes for you which would inspire, motivate and excite you. His birthday is also celebrated as the National Youth Day.

In the speech that he delivered in Chicago, he introduced Hinduism to the western world and his oration was so powerful that many westerners and Europeans became influenced by him. Swami Vivekananda was born in an aristocratic Bengali family and was always inclined towards spirituality. He was influenced by his spiritual guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. Swami Vivekananda is regarded as a patriotic saint in India and his birthday is also celebrated as the National Youth Day in the country.

Here are some of the most famous and best quotes of Swami Vivekananda: