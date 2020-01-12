Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk, a chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Swami Vivekananda’s real name was Narendranath Datta and he was born on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, during the British rule. He was a key figure in the introduction of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world and is credited with raising interfaith awareness, bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.
Swami Vivekananda is well known for his iconic speech which began with “Sisters and Brothers of America” at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893. His birthday on January 12, is celebrated as Vivekananda Jayanti all over India and on this day we have collected some of his best quotes for you which would inspire, motivate and excite you. His birthday is also celebrated as the National Youth Day.
In the speech that he delivered in Chicago, he introduced Hinduism to the western world and his oration was so powerful that many westerners and Europeans became influenced by him. Swami Vivekananda was born in an aristocratic Bengali family and was always inclined towards spirituality. He was influenced by his spiritual guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. Swami Vivekananda is regarded as a patriotic saint in India and his birthday is also celebrated as the National Youth Day in the country.
Here are some of the most famous and best quotes of Swami Vivekananda:
- If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practised, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished – Swami Vivekananda
- The greatest sin is to think that you are weak ― Swami Vivekananda
- In one word, this ideal is that you are divine ― Swami Vivekananda
- All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark – Swami Vivekananda
- As different streams having different sources all mingle their waters in the sea, so different tendencies, various though they appear, crooked or straight, all lead to God – Swami Vivekananda
- Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way – Swami Vivekananda
- If money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better – Swami Vivekananda
- Experience is the only teacher we have. we may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth ― Swami Vivekananda
- If you think yourselves strong, strong you will be― Swami Vivekananda
- Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it, the dream of it, Live on that idea let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success― Swami Vivekananda
- Stand up, be bold, and take the blame on your own shoulders. Do not go about throwing mud at other; for all the faults you suffer from, you are the sole and only cause― Swami Vivekananda
- If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults ― Swami Vivekananda