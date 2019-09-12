As India bids adieu to Lord Ganesh today on Anant Chaturthi (the end of the 10-day long Ganesha Festival), last night Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhaskar, Amitabh Bachchan visited at the Ganpati pandal to seek blessings.

Every year, devotees come in large numbers to visit Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja. But this time, on seeing their favourite actors, the crowd went berserk. Everyone went happily back home except the Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker. Swara paid a visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja in a red and golden suit with Kolhapuri flats, but as she came out, Swara lost her shoes and had to return barefoot.

Sharing a video on her Twitter handle, Swara wrote, “Because what’s a Darshan to Mumbai’s iconic #lalbaughcharaja if you don’t lose your shoes? #sachcheybhakt’. She was seen walking barefoot to her car. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing — one user wrote: “Hope you had spare shoes in car,” while the other said: “Nothing to worry mam you can buy new”.

Watch the video here:

Because what’s a Darshan to Mumbai’s iconic #lalbaughcharaja if you don’t lose your shoes? 🤣🤣🤣 #sachcheybhakt pic.twitter.com/CDDYS0FP88 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 11, 2019



According to the reports, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has been fined Rs 60 lakh over the past six years. According to local activist Mahesh Vengurlekar, the Mandal is fined for digging up roads to install decorations. The data revealed that the Mandal had dug close to 1,000 holes in 2018 alone. Vengurlekar added, “Every year, it creates a similar number of holes on roads but seldom fills them. The Mandal hasn’t paid anything so far.”

On the professional front, Swara is busy filming for Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Khurma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Faraz in the film is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community.