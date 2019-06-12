Bollywood celebrities have come forward to raise their voice against the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in UP demanding justice. Now, Swara Bhaskar has also joined the bandwagon and expressed her anger over the murder case. Swara was on a break in Russia and had also taken a break from social media during her vacation. As soon as she returned back to India, she tweeted about the brutal murder case and wrote, “Just back From #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- the brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family.”

However, the tweet did not go well with the Twitterati and they started trolling her for the late tweet. Some even questioned her for not holding the placards this time unlike during the Asifa rape case.

Check out her tweet here:

Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 10, 2019

Here’s how she was trolled:

What about religion of victim and accused like last time u mentioned ? — Ashima 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) June 11, 2019

Dont ask her this question she has just bought 20 sarees let her wear after that she will think what to say . Placard k saath saree nahii dikheygee nahi . — S U N E E L R A I N A (@suneel1971) June 11, 2019

Social media break? By keep updating pictures and tweeting friends??? — #SaveWater (@Kuhoo2014) June 11, 2019

Yahan bhi acting…..?? Russia me internet kam nhi kar raha tha kya…. — Pandit Rakesh Tiwari (@rakzids) June 10, 2019

Placard kho gya kya? — Samriddhi (@SamNPrat) June 11, 2019

Ohh .. No wi-fi in Russia you know .. so sad .. चल झुठ्ठी। — IamVaishali 🇮🇳 देशभक्त (@kulkarni_vaish) June 10, 2019

Wahan net kaam nahi kar raha tha…photo to post kiya that tumne..kaaaheka SM break…kch bhi bakwas!!!! — Dr Shraddha (@drshraddha16) June 11, 2019

U were having helluva time there. 💗 — Sana Rahman Nehru (@SanaRah40_95) June 11, 2019

Aligarh Toddler was strangled to death with her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay the loan of Rs 10,000. It is reported that her body was found in a dumping ground near her house three days after she went missing from her house in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the girl’s body was discovered by the police after people saw a pack of stray dogs carrying the mutilated body parts. The accused in the case have been identified as neighbours of the girl’s family named Zahid and Aslam.