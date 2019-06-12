Bollywood celebrities have come forward to raise their voice against the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in UP demanding justice. Now, Swara Bhaskar has also joined the bandwagon and expressed her anger over the murder case. Swara was on a break in Russia and had also taken a break from social media during her vacation. As soon as she returned back to India, she tweeted about the brutal murder case and wrote, “Just back From #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- the brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family.”
However, the tweet did not go well with the Twitterati and they started trolling her for the late tweet. Some even questioned her for not holding the placards this time unlike during the Asifa rape case.
Aligarh Toddler was strangled to death with her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay the loan of Rs 10,000. It is reported that her body was found in a dumping ground near her house three days after she went missing from her house in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the girl’s body was discovered by the police after people saw a pack of stray dogs carrying the mutilated body parts. The accused in the case have been identified as neighbours of the girl’s family named Zahid and Aslam.