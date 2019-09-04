Actor Swara Bhasker recently called out BJP MP Laalu Singh for liking a vulgar comment made against her on Twitter. The actor, who’s known to call a spade a spade and for her fearless stances on social media, tagged the minister from UP’s Ayodhya and posted a few screenshots showing how he liked a distasteful comment made by a troll on a tweet Swara had posted sometime back.

Swara tagged the 64-year-old popular leader from Faizabad and wrote, “मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम श्री रामचंद्र की नगरी अयोध्या के सांसद @LalluSinghBJP आपके handle ने कल रात एक ट्वीट ‘like’ किया था! आपका वो छोटा सा action एक बहुत गहरी सामाजिक समस्या और मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। कृपया मेरा संदेश पढ़ने का कष्ट करें! 🙏🏿 #notcool #notokay” (sic)

Swara criticised the minister for encouraging harassment against women and online trolling by liking something as derogatory as what was written in the comment. However, even though it’s rare to see, the minister replied Swara on Twitter and apologised for his action saying he liked the comment by mistake.

Laalu Singh made a tweet tagging the Veere Di Wedding actor and explained how he must have liked the comment accidentally by scrolling his Twitter timeline. He added that this accident should not be used to judge his character and if the actor still has any doubts, she can approach the people in his constituency to know about his image in the society. The minister wrote, “यह कृत्य में अनजाने में scroll करते वक़्त हुआ होगा जिसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ। मेरा इस तरह का कोई उद्देश्य किसी की भावनाओं को आहत करने का कभी नही रहा है। आप मेरे सामाजिक व व्यक्तिगत जीवन के बारे में स्वयं पता कर सकती है।” (sic)

Swara, who is often trolled for her anti-RSS tweets and being vocal against the policies of the incumbent, acknowledged the apology and mentioned how it’s quite unlikely for a minister in India to apologise for his mistakes. Praising Laalu Singh for ‘graciously’ accepting his mistake, Swara wrote back to him and closed the conversation. She tweeted, “बहुत धन्यवाद श्री @lallusinghbjp जी आपके स्पष्टीकरण के लिए। और इस शालीन प्रतिक्रिया के लिए भी आपका धन्यवाद। 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿” (sic)

How many times have you seen a minister openly accepting that he faltered and will be more careful in the future? This entire Twitter conversation is the best example of how things can be solved and misunderstandings can be cleared just by opening the gates of a healthy conversation.