Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who is famous for bold statements, is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as “chu**ya” and “Kameena” on Abish Mathew’s talk show “Son Of Abish”.

A video of Swara Bhasker is spreading like a wildfire on social media where she is using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked within an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry. Swara was seen explaining Abish like how she got angry when the child had addressed her as aunty. In the video clip, the actor is seen speaking about disappointed she was with the shoot, adding that the kid calling her “aunty” only made her angrier.

According to Swara, she did not say the word “chu**ya” on the child actor’s face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically “evil”.

Watch the video here:

This is ‘humour’? Calling a 4 year old child a ‘Ch*^%a’ a ‘Kameena’? Saying with great confidence that children are ‘evil’? #PanautiJunior is sounding completely deranged here, and that moron @kunalkamra88 is watching like a drunk dodo at this ‘wisdom’. pic.twitter.com/wM7f401tkm — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) November 4, 2019



Twitterati started slamming the actor and sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning. One of the users wrote, “This is ‘humour’? Calling a 4-year-old child a ‘Ch*^%a’ a ‘Kameena’? Saying with great confidence that children are ‘evil’? #PanautiJunior is sounding completely deranged here, and that moron @kunalkamra88 is watching like a drunk dodo at this ‘wisdom’. ”

According to ibtimes, an NGO — Legal Rights Protection Forum — has reportedly filed a complaint to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action against Swara.

On the work front, Swara will next be seen in a web series titled “Rasbhari”. She has also started working on her own production, a movie based on the life of a con artist.