Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to fame with Swaragini and also gained popularity with her stint in Pehredaar Piya Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is treating fans with hot looks from her Thailand vacation. Giving her fans a sneak-peek into her trip, the actor shared a series of the picture where she is seen enjoying the view of the ocean.

Not only this, she is soaking in the tropical sun, sipping her feet in pristine waters and swimming/diving underwater. She captioned the video saying, “If you think your sport is hard…try doing it while holding your breath.

Watch the videos here:



The sultry diva is having a gala time and these photos from her vacation are proof. Flaunting her blue gown and yacht, she took to Instagram to share sizzling pictures of her chilling. Tejasswi flaunted her sexy back in a backless Vero Moda maxi. She is looking absolutely gorgeous and twinning with the sky. Her vacation pictures are truly mesmerizing. She is having the best time of her life in Thailand. Her killer looks with nude makeup and sunglasses is what we are going crazy over.

Her backless pose in a sexy blue dress is just raising hotness.

Tejaswi Prakash will be seen in Colors’ adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. She worked really hard on fitness for the show. From focussing on functional exercises to weight training, Tejasswi got involved in intense workouts.

There were reports about Tejaswi being approached to participate in Bigg Boss 13. However, she has turned down the offer. It looks like Tejaswi is in no mood to get locked in the house anytime soon.

She was last seen in Voot’s ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton’ as Mishti Khanna opposite Kunal Jaisingh.