Mumbai: A Swiggy delivery executive Vishal Samjiskar, has become an internet sensation after pictures of his beautiful artworks have gone viral. On Monday, a Twitter user named Nikhil shared images of Samjikar’s artwork to spread the word about his hidden talent and ensure that he gets more work.

Nikhil describes in the post how Samjiskar delivered his order and the duo then got into a conversation following which he got to know that Vishal is an artist based in Mumbai and is looking for work.

Being the good samaritan, Nikhil shared pictures of Vishal and his artwork and wrote,”This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He’s an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!”

This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx — nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020

The tweet got a tremendous response and garnered nearly 12,000 ‘likes’ with people praising Samjiskar and his talent and offering him work.

Director and producer Pooja Bhatt also showed interest in getting in touch with the artist, while an IAS officer from Malda in West Bengal offered him a contract to paint the walls of an Anganwadi centre.

Yes please! 🙏 how does one connect with him? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020

If he is willing to come to Malda, which we will pay for, we are looking for an artist to paint an Aaganwadi Centre here. Might not get paid as much but would be great exposure for his work. — Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS (@n_k_chandra) January 7, 2020

Hey! Could we have his details, would like to send him some art supplies and share his info with our customers at @ArtLoungein — Anika (@anika_gupta) January 7, 2020

Hey. I want to get a painting or more commissioned from him. I'm into the business of selling art. Please do put me in touch with him, maybe I can help him professionally. — Mohit Parikh (@mohitparikh08) January 7, 2020

Really respect You for Letting ya know Abt this Grt Talent .Social media should Definitely become a medium for These Hidden talents .

It can be best defined then . — Ruchi Mehrotra (@ruchimeh4) January 7, 2020

Wow!

Insanely talented people, most facing indifference, putting hard hours in mundane jobs at the cost of doing what they love the most, then such inflection points.. India has everything. Millions of such stories among us, many dreams still developing .. amazing! — Bhanu (@bhanuvachan) January 8, 2020

The tweet even got a response from Swiggy, “Hey Nikhil, thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Talent should always be shared, appreciated and supported. It is great to know that such a talented artist is among us and we would want to do everything possible.”

Hey Nikhil, thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention 😀 Talent should always be shared, appreciated and supported. It is great to know that such a talented artist is among us and we would want to do everything possible (cont) https://t.co/0Ch5otPksJ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020

We have already highlighted this Nikhil, and it is being checked as we speak, we shall reach out to the delivery partner to assist in anyway we can 😀 ^Adit — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020

Samjiskar has an Instagram account too where he has describes himself as ‘a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Check out his artworks:

