Mumbai: A Swiggy delivery executive Vishal Samjiskar, has become an internet sensation after pictures of his beautiful artworks have gone viral. On Monday, a Twitter user named Nikhil shared images of Samjikar’s artwork to spread the word about his hidden talent and ensure that he gets more work.
Nikhil describes in the post how Samjiskar delivered his order and the duo then got into a conversation following which he got to know that Vishal is an artist based in Mumbai and is looking for work.
Being the good samaritan, Nikhil shared pictures of Vishal and his artwork and wrote,”This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He’s an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!”
The tweet got a tremendous response and garnered nearly 12,000 ‘likes’ with people praising Samjiskar and his talent and offering him work.
Director and producer Pooja Bhatt also showed interest in getting in touch with the artist, while an IAS officer from Malda in West Bengal offered him a contract to paint the walls of an Anganwadi centre.
The tweet even got a response from Swiggy, “Hey Nikhil, thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Talent should always be shared, appreciated and supported. It is great to know that such a talented artist is among us and we would want to do everything possible.”
Samjiskar has an Instagram account too where he has describes himself as ‘a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Check out his artworks:
