The early reviews of megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have dropped in and one can see ‘blockbuster’ written on the film already. The Surender Reddy-directorial hit the screens in India on Wednesday and people have started sharing their experience of watching the first-day, first-show on social media. The fans of Chiranjeevi Garu has made #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy the top trend on Twitter in the country.

The film was already one of the most anticipated South Indian films of the year and now with its release on a public holiday, the huge first-day collection is expected. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released overseas a day before – on Tuesday and early reports from UAE, USA and UK suggest a thunderous opening.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the first costume drama for Chiranjeevi in his 40 years of film-career. The actor had expressed his desire of working in a big costume drama and his son Ram Charan decided to fulfill the wish. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara and Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and Ravi Kishan also play important roles in the film while Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is seen in a cameo appearance as Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Check out how people are rejoicing the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Twitter and declaring it a blockbuster already:

Just now watched !! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy really really we all have to take a bow and stand up and see #Chiranjeevi ..loved all the characters..sye ra sye ra 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 — Engineer@Life (@rabbanisk475) October 2, 2019

Spell bound!!!No words to speak…is this man 60+!!! No way…He looks not more than 40..what a movie…what a climax,i can easily say best climax of telugu industry..minimum 10 scenes filled with goosebumps…take a bow team syera! Mindblowing hit #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy — doctor (@jav99doc) October 2, 2019

India will love Chiranjeevi#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy — Vishal (@justvishall) October 2, 2019

The film features Chiranjeevi in the role of real-life freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The posters and promos of the film generated humongous curiosity among the viewers about the larger-than-life action in the film and Chiranjeevi’s performance as a war hero. The actor’s look added more to the entire buzz and now, it seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on its way to do some excellent business at the Box Office.