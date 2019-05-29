Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has become the first ever YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers. The music label was competing with Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg’s channel PewDiePie.

PewDiePie even released a video slamming T-Series. This might have instigated Bollywood fans leading to the channel’s achievement. Earlier today, Kumar took to his Twitter to thank all the supporters and wrote, “Salute to India’s power! It is the power of Indian content, consumers and our digital strength that has lead us to a milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube. Thank you”.

World’s biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers.

Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series – Making India Proud. 🇮🇳@itsBhushanKumar #bharatwinsyoutube pic.twitter.com/s5Haz0bBT4 — TSeries (@TSeries) May 29, 2019

Talking about the efforts of the team and the kind of content they put up, Kumar said in a statement, “We have always focused on putting out good content. We ensure that the songs that we put out are shot on a lavish scale, very often in exotic locations and with good production values, often with known names featuring in the videos. My focus has always been on keeping the melody intact for all our songs including the film songs”.

“It’s very easy to become complacent after a huge victory. The challenge is to constantly be ahead of the curve and study what the market demands and give the listeners what they want and wherever possible to surpass their expectations. As always, we will focus on making better content, content which is more appealing, more entertaining and more engaging,” Kumar added.

“All of us are trying to soak in this new milestone. But, yes all the teams are soon going to meet and brainstorm on how do we up the game from here. How to ensure that our audience remains loyal to us? We know for a fact that it will again require immense amount of preparation and hard work. There really is no other way,” Kumar said.

While PewDiePie is an indie creator who shares video game commentary and funny vlogs, T-Series is a is a music record label and film production company which was founded by Gulshan Kumar in 1983.