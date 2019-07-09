Taapsee Pannu recently took a sarcastic jibe at a troll who said that she can’t act. The comment came after she announced on Twitter about her next project with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and also revealed that the project is close to her heart. Sharing the picture with Anubhav, she tweeted, “Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for! (sic)”

The troll then commented tagging Anubhav, “@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress. Taapsee doesn’t knows acting. (sic)”

Game Over actor chose not to remain shut and gave a witty reply saying that the deal has been sealed now and there’s nothing that can be done. She further said that he can try to stop her from being cast in her next film before she seals the deal there too. Her Reply reads, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgai. (sic)”

Taapsee received a lot of support from her fans and asked her not to pay attention to such trolls. One user wrote, “Taapsee you don’t need to see all this nonsense criticism. The whole nation knows you’re a brilliant actress and everyone praises your work. So don’t look at such negativity. (sic)”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer Mission Mangal.