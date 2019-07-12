The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh’s teaser released on July 11. The film is based on the octogenarian sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar(82). Impressed by the teaser, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to applaud the film and the performance of both the actors. The director Tushar Hiranandani was also applauded for bringing the inspiring small-town story on the big screen. One among many Bollywood celebrities that praised the film was actor Varun Dhawan.

He tweeted, “Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis. (sic)” Taapsee instantly responded to the tweet and took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. She responded, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?” (sic)

Arre Varun but u have not written our names 🧐 y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

Earlier, Varun has shared similar appreciation tweet for Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. However, Rangoli pointed out that he had not mentioned Kangana’s name in the tweet. She wrote, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!”

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Varun replied Rangoli, “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes.”

Recently, Rangoli has also attacked Taapsee after she praised the trailer of JudgeMentall Hai Kya. Rangoli tweeted, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy.”

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.