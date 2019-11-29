Getting fans excited ever since she dropped her pregnancy news during the festival of Janmashtami this year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja has finally given birth to a baby boy. Dropping the news on her social media handle recently, Priya set fans gushing as they flooded the comments section with wishes for the baby and new mommy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shared a picture that featured the tiny soft feet of her little munchkin. The post was captioned, “Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November (sic).”

Married to Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the couple had gone to the Maldives for their babymoon from where they kept flooding the Internet with latest updates. Currently, on a break from the show, Priya was present when it completed 11 years.

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always topped TRP charts. It is India’s most viewed comedy show and has been running successfully for a decade now. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audiences worldwide. It aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception of societal issues through comedy and is recognised as the platform on television for a progressive India.