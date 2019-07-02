Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. But some netizens have been harsh on her look and called her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Recently, she took to Instagram to slam the trollers for making a joke of her short hair look and calling Ayushmann her brother.

Sharing the picture with husband Ayushmann Khurana, she asked trollers to “Get over the ‘bhai bhai’ thing.”

She captioned the pictures, “Jeez. Itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main Ayushmann ko milti hun, background main ek hi gaana chal raha hota hai ‘Tu mera, tu mera, tu mera bhai nai hai!’ And unlike the Fukrey boys’ song, I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement!”

She also clarifies that unlike the Fukrey song, it is her ‘goddamn statement’.

She further wrote along the pictures, “P.S. (case in point, look at our hair partition, haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just in case you get over the ‘bhai bhai’ thing and see how much effort I took to land from Mars for the ‘Article 15’ screening and I so love it! #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair.”

Take a look at the post here:



Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurana is currently enjoying good reviews from critics for his performance in Article 15.

Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year and has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.

Meanwhile, Tahira, who directed a short feature film titled Toffee, has turned director for another film and will announce the title for the same soon.