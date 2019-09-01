The Internet cannot ever have enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and fans obsession was fed with another dose of gushing as a video the tiny nawab surfaced from the gym. Taking the Internet by storm, the video, shared by a Bollywood and fashion photographer from Mumbai, turned into and instant rage as fans went gaga over Taimur’s adorable expression.

In the shared video, which is in fast-forward mode, Kareena can be seen dressed in an all-black athleisure, as she worked out on a mat spread under her feet while Taimur sat watching her from the treadmill placed next to the mat. The video was captioned, “Cool #taimuralikhan sits on the treadmill (sic)” and fans went all heart-eyed.

Kareena recently walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019. Before walking at the runway, the actor talked to the media and expressed her views on the theme of the fashion show this year – #FreeYourLips. The theme this year talked about the importance of freedom of expression. Kareena acknowledged the theme and said, for her, the freedom lies in making ‘independent choices’ as a woman.

She was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “The theme, for me, is about freedom for women to make the choice of what they want to do, what they want to wear or how they want to live their life. I think the first thing that comes to my mind is freedom.” She added that her best personal quality lies in her ‘confidence.’ Kareena said, “My strongest personal quality is that I believe in myself and my confidence. The fact that I live my life the way I want to, and on my own terms is what I think is the best quality I have”.

The actor went on to talk about her work. She said she is gearing up for the release of Good News that also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, it is slated to hit the screens on December 27. Kareena said that the film is going to a ‘laugh riot’ and the audience is going to love it. “I’m sure people are going to love it. It’s got a different concept and it’s releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot,” she said.