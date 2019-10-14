Malay: A Taiwanese woman was recently arrested and fined for wearing a revealing bikini on the beach at a Philippines’ resort island, as per a report in the CNN. 26-year-old Lin Tzu Ting was vacationing with her boyfriend in the popular tourist island of Boracay in the Philippines when she was spotted wearing the skimpy string bikini.

According to the state-run Philippines News Agency (PNA), her bikini soon sparked controversy among several residents and tourists, who took photos of her and circulated them on the internet.

PNA further reported the woman had been told by staff at her hotel that the swimwear was “inappropriate”, but she wore it anyway. After her images went viral, the police tracked her down and slapped her with a fine worth about $350 AUD.

Malay police chief, Maj. Jess Baylon, said the tourist’s boyfriend claimed the “string bikini is normal” in Taiwan and that it was a way for his girlfriend to “express herself with confidence.”

Baylon, however said that such an act in their conservative culture is unacceptable.

“We have taken this action for other tourists not to follow. It was an eye-opener for resort owners to brief guests to dress appropriately,” Major Jess Baylon told PNA, as published in The Sun.

Located in central Philippines, Boracay is one of the world’s most famous beach destinations.