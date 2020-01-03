Nagapattinam: In a case of moral policing, four female students of Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, were expelled after a video of them drinking alcohol with their male friends went viral on the internet.

The incident which took place nearly six weeks ago, came to light only in the last week of December after the said video started circulating on various social media platforms, as per a report in The News Minute.

As expected, the custodians of our society started questioning the girls’ morality and criticised them.

The video, whose authenticity couldn’t be verified shows a group of girl students, three of them in uniform, drinking alcohol in what appears to be a birthday party. The boys in the video are said to be the birthday girl’s cousins.

The video was apparently shot and released by one of the boys present at the party and was allegedly uploaded by him without the girls’ consent on WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Meanwhile, after the backlash, the college principal S Swaminathan convened a meeting on December 26, and decided to expel the students for “behaving in a manner that would bring disrepute to college”.

The principal later said that the college has its own set of rules and regulations for instilling values in students as they grow up. He also said that if the students are let off without severe punishment, it would set a bad precedent for other students.

Their expulsion came into effect from January 2, 2020.