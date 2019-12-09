Cuddalore: Forget flowers, now onions are becoming the most sought after and valuable gifts at weddings ! Yes, given that onions have become so pricey, a group of friends in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, came up with an unusual gift-a bouquet of onions, to present at a wedding.

In a picture that has now gone viral, a married couple can be seen holding the bouquet of onions while being surrounded by their friends. The newlyweds identified as, Shahul and Sabrina were taken by surprise, when their friends, led by G Chinthan, presented this funny yet thoughtful gift.

The bouquet of onions, which weighed 2.5 kilograms in quantity, soon captured the attention of all the guests present at the wedding and is now becoming the talk of the town.

Chinthan, said the family of the groom was planning to serve onion raita during the feast but due to a shortage in the market, they couldn’t buy onions.

As the prices of onions are skyrocketing, people are also using the opportunity in their favour.

Reportedly, a mobile owner in Tamil Nadu came up with an amazing marketing strategy to sell his smart phones. STR Mobiles, a mobile sales and service centre in Thalayari Street in Tamil Nadu’s Pattukottai, announced that whoever purchases a smartphone from the shop will be given one kilogram of onions as a freebie.

Currently, one kilogram of big onions is being sold at prices upwards of Rs 140 in Tamil Nadu and onion merchants says that it is due to unseasonable rain. State Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the prices will return to normal levels in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the government has taken several measures to check rising prices of onion including a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.