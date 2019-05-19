Bollywood’s latest Rom-Com film De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has been leaked online for free HD downloading by notorious website Tamilrockers. The film has been doing well at the box office and has also received good reviews from the audience and the critics but now it seems that it may face a downfall after being leaked online. The film has already been under the scanner for the presence of Me Too accused Alok Nath.

The film has earned Rs 10.41 crore till now and is expected to have good box office collection growth by the end of the opening weekend. ‘De De Pyaar De’ follows the story of a middle-aged divorce who falls in love with a woman half his age. The film further intensifies when his ex-wife enters the scenario. Directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar, the film is a romantic comedy.

Earlier, Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria was leaked online by Tamilrockers. The movie hit the theatres in India on Friday, May 10 and just a day after the torrent site leaked the movie online, resulting in a blow on its already low stakes.

The latest flick that leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers includes Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones episodes among others. Earlier, big films such as 2.0, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar, Kaala, Avengers: Endgame and Vishwaroopam 2 among others.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.