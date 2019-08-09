Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster flick, Pink. The film emphasises on consent, women’s safety and double standards in our society. The film released on August 8, gets leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers. It is one of the most anticipated Tamil films in recent times. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

On the first day of the release, Nerkonda Paarvai has opened to packed houses all over the country. Trade reports suggest that the film’s opening day collections are huge. Shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online for free download by website Tamilrockers.

Boney Kapoor had said that he has fulfilled his late wife and actor Sridevi’s dream by adapting the film in Tamil. Talking about the Singapore premiere, he had written on Twitter, “I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this.” The film was screened in Singapore for fans who hailed lead actor Ajith for his powerful performance. It was also screened for the press in Chennai on Tuesday.

The film also stars Vidya Balan as Ajith’s ailing wife (guest appearance). While Shraddha Srinath has stepped into Taapsee Pannu’s shoes and Abhirami Venkatachalam plays Kirti Kulhari’s character, Pink actor Andrea Tariang continues to play her original character in the Tamil version.

Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak. The notorious website leaks Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil films soon after their release. Recently, it has also leaked Hrithik Roshan’s starrer Super 30. Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Sarkar, Kaala, Vishwaroopam 2, Lisaa, Sita And Neeya 2 were also hit by the piracy.