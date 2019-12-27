Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh is directed by Raj Mehta and has hit the theatres on Friday, December 27. The movie stands out in the comedy genre. However, there is bad news for ‘Good Newwz’- soon after its release, the film is leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers. The leaking of the film might affect the box office collection and has left the makers of the film worried.

Good Newwz is a light-hearted urbane comedy that involves Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) his wife Dipti (Kareena Kapoor Khan) plus Honey (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monika Batra (Kiara Advani), comes like a breath of fresh air after a spate of actioners and small-town India stories. The film is based on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) mistakes. When the couples desperately trying to conceive a child, the doctors mistakenly mix-up the sperms.

Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh gave the review on Thursday and he is impressed with the performances of everyone in the film. “#OneWordReview… #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This one’s a SURE-FIRE HIT… Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions… Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]… 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview”.

Tamilrockers is a piracy website that leaks pirated copies of films. Many times leaked films before release. By the way, it has been seen that within a few hours of the film’s release, it leaks films on its website. Due to this, the makers have also suffered a lot of lime.

