The most anticipated film Mission Mangal that has hit the theatres on August 15, features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari. Now, the piracy site Tamilrockers leaked the film online for free HD downloading just a day after its release. Though the film has got a big opening on Independence Day, it seems like the film’s box office collection will be affected by the leak.

The film has so far earned Rs 29.16 crore and is said to be Akshay Kumar’s highest Independence Day grosser beating Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Gold (2018).

Directed by Jagan Shakti, it is the story of India’s mission to reach the Mars orbit with a team of underdogs.

Earlier, Sacred Games season 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers. As per the LiveMint report, Netflix has spent Rs 100 crore on the web series and is claimed to be one of the most viewed online series in India. The illegal release might impact the viewership.

Recently, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

However, earlier big films such as JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.